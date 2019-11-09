Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich pens new long-term contract at Elland Road

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich with sporting director Victor Orta.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Elland Road.

The 29-year-old midfielder has committed his future to the club by signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract in West Yorkshire.

The Polish international has been ever-present under Marcelo Bielsa since the Argentine's arrival at the club over 18 months ago.

Klich has made nearly 80 appearances for club and country in that time, with the playmaker making a return to the Poland national set-up in September 2018 for the first time in over four years.

He bagged 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions in 48 fixtures for the club last term, and has helped United to third place in the Championship this season with a goal and an assist in the opening 15 fixtures of the campaign.

Klich joined the club from Dutch side FC Twente in the summer of 2017 and was sporting director Victor Orta's first Whites signing.

He struggled to impact United's first team ranks initially, and spent the latter half of his debut campaign on loan at Eredivisie outfit FC Utrecht.

Klich, though, was a rejuvenated figure upon his return to England and hit new heights under Bielsa last season after breaking into the 64-year-old's plans at Thorp Arch.

“It’s true, Mateusz was my first signing at Leeds and a really important one,” said Orta.

“The first season was character building for him - he went away on loan, worked hard and came back to show anyone who had doubted him that he is a top player and that is something I admire.

“Even after Marcelo arrived, he had a lot to do to change some people opinions and it took an injury to Adam Forshaw in pre-season last year for Mateusz to get his opportunity and he took it amazingly.

“He’s gone on to become a really important player for us and I’m delighted that he’s committed to spend the best years of his career with us."