Leeds United man comes under bold criticism, Barnsley have THIS warning for West Brom, Swansea chief reveals disappointment - Championship preview

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of the midweek Championship games. Scroll and click through the pages:
1. Nottingham Forest seek quick response
A surprise 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic stopped Sabri Lamouchis side moving up to second in the Championship. Failure to win tomorrow could see Forest drop out of the play-off places.
2. As are Derby County
Occupying 15th in the table isnt exactly the start last seasons play-off finalists had in mind. And after the Rams poor 3-0 hammering at Charlton, midfielder Krystian Bielik is demanding a reaction against Wigan. Will we see it?
3. Swansea boss in dismissive mood
Despite the medias best efforts, Steve Cooper wasnt in a mood to talk about this weekends derby with Cardiff City. Indeed, he was fairly critical of his players for making silly errors and not building on their good start to the season.
4. Jonathan Woodgate under pressure?
Middlesbrough slumped to their fourth defeat in five matches against West Brom, leaving Woodgate and co just one-point above the drop zone. Lose to Huddersfield on Wednesday would put Boro in the bottom three
