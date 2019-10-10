Leeds United linked with shock summer switch, Whites chief speaks out on January transfer plans - Championship gossip

Championship

When the action resumes, Leeds United play host to Pep Clotet's Birmingham City, who are currently sitting four points off the Whites down in 12th place. In the meantime, there’s been plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background over the past few days, so click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

Leeds United's director of football Victor Orta has hinted that the club may not do much transfer business in January, suggesting that the slim pickings available put him off pursuing deals. (HITC)

Leeds United have been tipped with a shock move for Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, should Marcelo Bielsa decide to leave the Whites upon the expiry of his current deal next summer. (The Sun)

Barnsley and Reading are set to continue their quest to secure new managers, with Bobby Hassell tipped to manage the former, and Mark Hughes the favourite to take the reins at the latter. (Sky Bet)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Massimo Luongo has admitted that he's not played as much first team as he would have hoped this season, but has pledged to remain patient and take his chances when they arise. (Sheffield Star)

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook is currently the bookies' favourite to take the vacant manager position at Sunderland, although he faces stiff competition from ex-Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel. (Wigan Today)

Brentford has successfully tied down star winger Sergi Canos to a new four-year deal, after fighting off interest from the likes of Russian side FC Krasnador over the summer. (BBC Sport)

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer, who was released by Millwall at the end of last season, is said to be training with Aston Villa, as the Scotland international looks to find himself a new club. (Daily Mail)

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer has revealed that Chelsea are delighted with the progress of their loanee Conor Gallagher, who has played an integral role in the Addicks' fine start to the campaign. (Metro)