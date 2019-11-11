Championship

Leeds United join battle for ex-Liverpool defender, Manchester United up efforts to capture key Whites duo - Championship gossip

Leeds United kept up the pace in the race for promotion last weekend, as they battled hard to earn a 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers - a game which saw striker Patrick Bamford finally end a ten game streak without scoring a goal.

By Richie Boon
Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:05 am
Updated Monday, 11th November 2019, 6:39 am

While the international break will deprive us of domestic action next weekend, the division's clubs will use the time as a welcome opportunity to plot their next move, and look to push on ahead of a gruelling run of festive fixtures next month. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Forest striker credits goal to goalkeeper error

Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban has revealed that he was gifted his goal in the 1-0 win over Derby County, after their goalkeeper Kelle Roos failed to cover his near post. (Nottingham Post)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Owls boss targets 'ruthless' mindset

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has urged his side to become more ruthless and see off their opponents, after they allowedSwansea to score a last-gasp equaliser last weekend. (Yorkshire Post)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Premier League elite battle for West Brom wonderkid

Premier League sides such as Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are all understood to be keen on West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Rico Richards, who scored on his England U17 debut earlier in the season. (HITC)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Fenerbahce close in on Terriers defender

Turkish side Fenerbahce are believed to be upping their interest in Huddersfield Town defender Florent Hadergjonaj, and are likely to monitor the Kosovo ace closely during the international break. (Sport Witness)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3