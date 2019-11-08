Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United 'identify' ex-Liverpool star as future manager, West Brom hand blow to promotion rivals, Preston tipped to lose key man - Championship preview

The points total is tight at the top and bottom of the Championship table ahead of another eagerly-awaited weekend of fixtures.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:00 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 4:16 pm

As ever, with some key games to watch out for, we preview the main talking points ahead of this weekend's second-tier games. Scroll and click through the pages:

1. Middlesbrough urged to stick with Jonathan Woodgate

Lose at QPR on Saturday and the pressure on Woodgate will grow as they will slip further into relegation trouble. However, EFL presenter and pundit Scott Minto has urged the Boro hierarchy to let him finish the season.

2. New man in the Stoke City dugout

Michael ONeill was confirmed on Friday morning - reportedly doubling his Northern Ireland 750,000 salary. He has been promised significant resources in January - but first must deal with big relegation clash v Barnsley.

3. Two rivals collide at the City Ground

There is a fierce Midlands derby to keep your eye on with both Forest and Derby needing to win for different reasons. These games are usually hard to call but EFL expert Dave Prutton has gone with a 2-1 home win.

4. Cardiff and Bristol City also face-off

Having already tasted a derby day defeat to Swansea City a few weeks ago, Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock will pray he and his men can avoid another against Bristol City. Theyll be without hat-trick hero Joe Ralls, too.

