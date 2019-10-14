Leeds United to host free centenary party in Millennium Square
Leeds United are throwing a party in Millenium Square to celebrate the club's one hundredth birthday.
The event will take place between 3pm and 6.30pm on Thursday October 17 and will feature appearances from some club legends, owner Andrea Radrizzani and the full first team squad.
-> Leeds 100: The start of the Leeds United story and how it all beganThere will also be musical performances from local bands The Skylights and Shadowlark amongst a host of other games and activities.
Leeds United Captain Liam Cooper said: “We are all excited to share our birthday with fans and the local people in Leeds City Centre.
“We really appreciate the efforts made by Leeds City Council to make the day special for us and for our supporters.
“We look forward to seeing as many of you as possible at Millennium Square.”
Radio Aire Breakfast Show presenters Ant and Kate will host the show.
Food and drink will be available inside the arena.
-> What does Leeds United mean to you? The Elland Road faithful has its sayThe venue is fully accessible with a raised viewing platform, disabled toilets and a Changing Places high dependency unit.
A limited number of tickets to attend the party will be free of charge and available from the Millennium Square website at: www.millsqleeds.com from 11am on Monday October 13.
Leeds City Council leader Councillor Judith Blake, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this very special event with Leeds United, which forms part of celebrations in the city to mark the club’s centenary.
“It promises to be a fantastic way in which fans of all ages can play their part in the centenary festivities, and we are looking forward to welcoming a great crowd to join the players on Millennium Square.”