Leeds United to hijack Tottenham bid; Ex-England striker issues warning to Marcelo Bielsa plus updates on West Brom and Nottingham Forest - Championship rumours

Championship clubs are in action tonight, however that hasn't stopped transfer rumours from around emerging.

By Jordan Cronin
Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 7:27 am
Updated Tuesday, 22nd October 2019, 7:41 am

1. Lions set to appoint Rowett

Millwall have named former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss Gary Rowett as their new manager. (Various)

2. Bowen: Future is out of my hands

Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has claimed his future at the KCOM Stadium is out of his hands with his contract set to expire in the summer amid interest from the Premier League. (Hull Live)

3. Wigan price Cats out of Cook move

Sunderland decided against making an approach for Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook because the Latics wanted 1m in compensation. (The Sun)

4. Boro battle for League Two prospect

Middlesbrough are rivalling Everton for Grimsby Towns 17-year-old prospect Joe Hope. He has been on the bench in the League Cup and the Leasing.com Trophy this term. (The Sun)

