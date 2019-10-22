Leeds United to hijack Tottenham bid; Ex-England striker issues warning to Marcelo Bielsa plus updates on West Brom and Nottingham Forest - Championship rumours

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the second-tier:
1. Lions set to appoint Rowett
Millwall have named former Birmingham, Derby and Stoke boss Gary Rowett as their new manager. (Various)
2. Bowen: Future is out of my hands
Hull City star Jarrod Bowen has claimed his future at the KCOM Stadium is out of his hands with his contract set to expire in the summer amid interest from the Premier League. (Hull Live)
3. Wigan price Cats out of Cook move
Sunderland decided against making an approach for Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook because the Latics wanted 1m in compensation. (The Sun)
4. Boro battle for League Two prospect
Middlesbrough are rivalling Everton for Grimsby Towns 17-year-old prospect Joe Hope. He has been on the bench in the League Cup and the Leasing.com Trophy this term. (The Sun)
