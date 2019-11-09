Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa on the win over Blackburn Rovers, Patrick Bamford's long awaited goal and the feeling only a win can bring

The Whites were 2-1 victors over the visitors to Elland Road, thanks to Patrick Bamford's first half penalty and Jack Harrison's second goal in two outings five minutes later.

Rovers hit back before half-time with Derrick Williams' header from a corner but chances were few and far between for Tony Mowbray's side.

"We have shown superiority, we just have received just one shot on our goal and one more chance for them, just one," he said.

"As well as scoring twice, we had 10 or 12 chances."

The opening goal brought to an end Patrick Bamford's 10-game drought. He showed confidence to firstly step up and take the spot-kick, won by Luke Ayling, before sending Christian Walton the wrong way. Assuming responsibility for the penalty impressed his head coach.

"I think he's a player with a big character, a big personality," said Bielsa.

"He took the responsibility to score again, that wasn't easy for him."

Patrick Bamford scored Leeds' opener in the 2-1 win (Pic: Getty)

Bielsa admitted it was hard to imagine Blackburn finding a way back into the match when the Whites, who were comfortably in control for the vast majority of the first half, roared into a 2-0 lead.

Bamford followed up his goal by setting up Harrison's and the contest looked dead and buried.

Yet find a way back Rovers did, Williams getting up above Luke Ayling to head past Kiko Casilla and make life a little more nervy inside Elland Road for the remainder of the contest.

"At that moment it was difficult to think that the opponent could score," said Bielsa. "But after when they scored, everything has changed."

The head coach believed his men could have taken better advantage of spaces that appeared in the Rovers' half of the pitch, but ultimately he was content that they take the feeling only victory can bring into the fortnight rest from Championship football.

"When you win, more than being happy you are calm. It is good in football to have a time of calm."

Leeds who lost captain Liam Cooper to an as-yet undisclosed injury in the second half, were once again without the services of central midfielder Adam Forshaw and Bielsa remains unable to give an update on when the former Middlesbrough man will return.