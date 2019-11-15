Championship

Leeds United handed major January transfer window boost, Whites tipped to land new goalkeeper - Championship gossip

Leeds United will return from the international break brimming with confidence, as they look to continue their good form and maintain their steady progress in the race for promotion. In the meantime, while Euro 2020 qualification matches take place across Europe, the Whites will be working hard to prepare for their next match - a potentially tricky trip to face newly promoted Luton Town.

By Richie Boon
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:26 am
Updated Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:50 am

It may be a couple of months until the next transfer window, there's still plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, as managers look to formulate their plans to secure signings in the new year, Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.

1. Posh slap mega price target on star striker

Peterborough United are said to have slapped a whopping 13m price tag on their star striker Ivan Toney, as they look to ward off interest from Derby County and Bournemouth. (Bournemouth Echo)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Baggies look to re-sign former star loanee

West Brom will look to seal their promotion hopes in January with a 10m bid for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who scored 24 goals for the Baggies on loan last season. (Birmingham Mail)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Hughes in the running for Bluebirds job

Mark Hughes has surged up the odds ranking as Cardiff City continue to hunt for a new manager. However, ex-Millwall manager Neil Harris is still the bookies' favourite. (Sky Bet)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Forest dealt blow in striker chase

Dundee United coach Robbie Neilson has said the club won't be entertaining any January bids for goal machine Lawrence Shankland, amid rumours of interest from Nottingham Forest. (BBC Sport)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3