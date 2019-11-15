Leeds United handed major January transfer window boost, Whites tipped to land new goalkeeper - Championship gossip
Leeds United will return from the international break brimming with confidence, as they look to continue their good form and maintain their steady progress in the race for promotion. In the meantime, while Euro 2020 qualification matches take place across Europe, the Whites will be working hard to prepare for their next match - a potentially tricky trip to face newly promoted Luton Town.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:26 am
Friday, 15th November 2019, 6:50 am
It may be a couple of months until the next transfer window, there's still plenty of rumours bubbling away in the background, as managers look to formulate their plans to secure signings in the new year, Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship.