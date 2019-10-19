Leeds United fan aged 91 to get VIP treatment at 100th anniversary match
A Great grandfather who has supported Leeds United for 80-years will get the VIP treatment at the club's 100 year anniversary match this weekend.
Jack Hannan, 91, was an 11-year-old schoolboy when he caught a bus and a tram from his then home Bradford with a pal to see his first game at Elland Road in 1939.
He has been a loyal United supporter ever since and was a season ticket holder in the West Stand for almost 20 years in the 1960s and 1970s.
Mr Hannan, of Moortown, has not left his 81-year-old wife Margaret's side for a number of years as she has been ill.
He is set to visit Elland Road today (Sat Oct 19) for the first time in around four years to watch his beloved United's centenary match against Birmingham City.
Three generations of the Leeds United supporting Hannan family will enjoy a meal on match day in an executive box courtesy of Richard Lye of O'Connor Utilities.
Mr Hannan's son Tony, 42, will also be at the match along with his three sons Harry, 28; Josh, 22, and Alfie, 20.
Tony Hannan, who has has organised the event helped by his friend Mr Lye, said ex-Leeds player Tony Dorigo has promised to round up some United legends to visit his father in the executive box.
Tony Hannan said: "He hasn't been to Elland Road for a few years and he is chuffed to bits.
"We have also got him a shirt with Jack 1939 printed on it and the club is getting it signed by all the players."
Mr Hannan said: "His favourite Leeds United memories are of the 1960s. He talks about Bobby Collins being the player who really got Leeds going again in the 1960s.
"He was at Wembley for the FA cup final against Arsenal in 1972 and remembers the Allan Clarke goal.
"He also remembers the 1973 FA cup final against Sunderland. He was distraught after that match. He said we were robbed."
Mr Hannan said he and his three sons are also avid Leeds fans, adding: "We go to all the matches.
"We didn't miss a home game last year and we have travelled all over the country watching Leeds."