Leeds United fan aged 91 to get VIP treatment at 100th anniversary match

Jack Hannan Photo: Gary Longbottom

Jack Hannan, 91, was an 11-year-old schoolboy when he caught a bus and a tram from his then home Bradford with a pal to see his first game at Elland Road in 1939.

He has been a loyal United supporter ever since and was a season ticket holder in the West Stand for almost 20 years in the 1960s and 1970s.

Mr Hannan, of Moortown, has not left his 81-year-old wife Margaret's side for a number of years as she has been ill.

Jack Hannan 91 with his son Tony and grandson Harry giving a Leeds salute.Photo: Photo: Gary Longbottom

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is set to visit Elland Road today (Sat Oct 19) for the first time in around four years to watch his beloved United's centenary match against Birmingham City.

Three generations of the Leeds United supporting Hannan family will enjoy a meal on match day in an executive box courtesy of Richard Lye of O'Connor Utilities.

Mr Hannan's son Tony, 42, will also be at the match along with his three sons Harry, 28; Josh, 22, and Alfie, 20.

Tony Hannan, who has has organised the event helped by his friend Mr Lye, said ex-Leeds player Tony Dorigo has promised to round up some United legends to visit his father in the executive box.

Jack Hannan with his son Tony and grandson Harry and their dog Rupert Photo: Gary Longbottom

Tony Hannan said: "He hasn't been to Elland Road for a few years and he is chuffed to bits.

"We have also got him a shirt with Jack 1939 printed on it and the club is getting it signed by all the players."

Mr Hannan said: "His favourite Leeds United memories are of the 1960s. He talks about Bobby Collins being the player who really got Leeds going again in the 1960s.

"He was at Wembley for the FA cup final against Arsenal in 1972 and remembers the Allan Clarke goal.

"He also remembers the 1973 FA cup final against Sunderland. He was distraught after that match. He said we were robbed."

Mr Hannan said he and his three sons are also avid Leeds fans, adding: "We go to all the matches.