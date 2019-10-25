Championship rumours

Leeds United eye cut-price deal for Algerian star, West Brom confident in securing defender, Fulham on track for £25m deal - Championship rumours

As we prepare for this weekend's Championship action - transfer gossip also remains on the agenda from around the web.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 25th October 2019, 7:25 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 7:42 am

Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from around the second-tier:

1. Cook hints at Mulgrew stay

Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has hinted at a permanent swoop for Charlie Mulgrew, believing there are options to explore in January. (Wigan Today)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Hull man banned

Hull City will be without Josh Magennis for four matches after his second red card of the season in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. (Hull Live)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Boston boss shocked at Huddersfield decision

Boston United manager Craig Elliott revealed his shock at Huddersfield Towns decision to loan Demeaco Duhaney, who appeared in the Premier League, to the non-league club. (Boston Standard)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Woodgate targets January signings

Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate says the club will be in the market for players in January after admitting he has a thin squad. (Hartlepool Mail)

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3