Leeds United eye cut-price deal for Algerian star, West Brom confident in securing defender, Fulham on track for £25m deal - Championship rumours

1. Cook hints at Mulgrew stay
Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook has hinted at a permanent swoop for Charlie Mulgrew, believing there are options to explore in January. (Wigan Today)
2. Hull man banned
Hull City will be without Josh Magennis for four matches after his second red card of the season in the 2-1 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. (Hull Live)
3. Boston boss shocked at Huddersfield decision
Boston United manager Craig Elliott revealed his shock at Huddersfield Towns decision to loan Demeaco Duhaney, who appeared in the Premier League, to the non-league club. (Boston Standard)
4. Woodgate targets January signings
Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate says the club will be in the market for players in January after admitting he has a thin squad. (Hartlepool Mail)
