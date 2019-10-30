Championship

Leeds United dealt blow in Champions League star chase, Whites ace tipped for future big money sale - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship season is shaping up to be another vintage campaign, with the high-octane, unpredictable nature of the competition showing no sign of letting up over the opening set of matches. As things stand, a mere five points separate the top eleven sides in the division, in a league table so tightly-packed it's impossible to forsee who will be in the running for promotion towards the tail end of the season.

By Richie Boon
Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 6:27 am
Updated Wednesday, 30th October 2019, 7:35 am

Following last Saturday's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to bounce big with a win this weekend, in their home clash against Queens Park Rangers - who will head into the game fresh off the back of a dismal 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest gossip and from the Championship.

1. Millwall set for January spending

Millwall's new manager Gary Rowett has claimed that he will have the club's backing to make signings in January, but will let his current crop of players prove their worth first over the coming weeks. (South London Press)

2. Rovers trial Man City teenager

Blackburn Rovers have brought in Manchester City starlet Timi Sobowale in on a trial, as they look to add some more quality to their U23 side with the Ireland youth international. (The 72)

3. Championship sides battle for non-league sensation

West Bromwich Albion and Fulham are said to be battling it out to sign non-league star Ronald Sobowale, who is on trial with Middlesbrough after scoring 11 goals in 12 games for Whyteleaf. (Daily Mail)

4. Owls ace doubts chances of call-up

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has suggested that his current form won't see him earn a call-up to the next Scotland squad, despite finding some fine form under Garry Monk of late. (Sheffield Star)

