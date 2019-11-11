Leeds United captain Liam Cooper to miss Scotland internationals through injury

Cooper was visibly frustrated on Saturday when he was forced off through injury (Pic: Bruce Rollinson)

The centre-half hobbled off late on during the Whites' 2-1 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday at Elland Road.

Leeds say he is to remain at Thorp Arch after scans revealed a groin issue, but they hope to have him fit following the international break.

Scotland are due to face Cyprus away on Saturday before hosting Kazakhstan next Tuesday night.

Cooper missed three Leeds games earlier this season with a groin problem he sustained in a game against West Brom, but returned from the bench recently against Sheffield Wednesday.

A club statement said: "Leeds United captain Liam Cooper will not link up with Scotland for their forthcoming international matches after picking up an injury in Saturday's Sky Bet Championship clash with Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road.

"Scans following the game have shown a small tear in his groin area.

"The injury is not considered to be major and he will work with staff at Thorp Arch with a view to being fit following the international break."