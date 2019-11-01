Leeds United captain Liam Cooper hails Kiko Casilla influence after strong run of form

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper says Kiko Casilla "pushes everybody else" at Thorp Arch following the goalkeeper's strong run of form.

The former Real Madrid stopper made a number of crucial saves in last weekend's 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough to ensure Marcelo Bielsa's men left south Yorkshire with a point.

Casilla, though, has had to win over sections of the United support following an up and down start to life as Whites number one after he made the switch from the Bernabeu to Elland Road in January.

The 33-year-old has recorded seven clean sheets in 14 league outings this term, conceding just eight goals in league action.

An error in last season's play-off semi-final against Derby County cast doubt over his future in LS11 as he collided with club captain Cooper, but the central defender insists the Spaniard has been a big influence this season.

"I don't think you get on Real Madrid's books if you are a poor player," Cooper said.

"Kiko knows himself, he is a confident man and he is a great lad as well. He has got no ego, he applies himself every day, he works hard and he pushes everybody else.

"He is an experienced lad in the dressing room and he is great to have about and I think his performance on Saturday [against Sheffield Wednesday] was unbelievable.

"He kept us in the game at times and that's what you want from your keeper when teams maybe are having a spell in the game, he might have to come up and make them big saves.