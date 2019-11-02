Leeds United 2 Queens Park Rangers 0: LIVE reaction from Elland Road as Whites move top of the Championship through Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison strikes; Marcelo Bielsa provides latest on Eddie Nketiah and Jamie Shackleton
ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates as Leeds United take on Championship visitors Queens Park Rangers at Elland Road.
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 12:46 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 5:51 pm
A win would send Leeds back to the top of the division with leaders West Brom away at Stoke City on Monday night and Preston North End visiting Charlton Athletic tomorrow.
