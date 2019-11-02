Leeds United celebrate Jack Harrison's goal at Elland Road. (Getty)

Leeds United 2 QPR 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Tyler Roberts stars as Whites cruise to victory

Leeds United ran out 2-0 winners over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but how did we rate the performance?

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 6:37 pm
Updated Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 9:20 pm

Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison struck in both halves to hand Marcelo Bielsa's side victory and hit the summit of the Championship table. Here's how chief football writer Graham Smyth rated the performance in LS11 as United got back to winning ways.

1. Kiko Casilla

7 - A spectator throughout. Could have brought a chair.

2. Liam Cooper

8 - Solid. Won the ball back for Leeds when QPR tried to go long, keeping the pressure on the visitors.

3. Ben White

8 - Did both sides of the game well. Ran it out when the chance arose, passed it well, defended well.

4. Luke Ayling

8 - Got forward well, put one superb ball into the box. Quieter second half attacking wise, but there when called upon. Showed his experience, winning his trademark free-kicks in his own half.

