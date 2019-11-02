Leeds United 2 QPR 0 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Tyler Roberts stars as Whites cruise to Elland Road win
Leeds United ran out 2-0 winners over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but how did we rate the performance?
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 6:37 pm
Updated
Saturday, 2nd November 2019, 6:41 pm
Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison struck in both halves to hand Marcelo Bielsa's side victory and hit the summit of the Championship table. Here's how chief football writer Graham Smyth rated the performance in LS11 as United got back to winning ways.