Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1: LIVE first half updates from Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's Whites host Tony Mowbray's Blue and Whites; Leeds unchanged; Liam Cooper reveals extra incentive
ALL the pre-match build-up, team news and analysis followed by live match updates from Elland Road as Leeds United take in their latest Championship assignment against Blackburn.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 1:00 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 3:48 pm
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites begin the weekend sat third, two points behind leaders West Brom and only behind second-placed Preston North End on goal difference.
