Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Patrick Bamford breaks rut as Jack Harrison stars again
Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the performance?
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:33 pm
Updated
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 7:03 pm
Patrick Bamford ended a 10-game run without a goal with Jack Harrison amongst the action again with another strike for Marcelo Bielsa's men. Blackburn's Derek Williams replied before the half-time interval from a corner but it wasn't enough as the Whites made it four wins on the bounce at Elland Road to remain third in the Championship standings. Here's how chief football writer Graham Smyth assessed the performance...