Leeds United celebrate at Elland Road.

Leeds United 2 Blackburn Rovers 1 - Graham Smyth's player ratings: Patrick Bamford breaks rut as Jack Harrison stars again

Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory over Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday afternoon - but how did we rate the performance?

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:33 pm
Updated Saturday, 9th November 2019, 7:03 pm

Patrick Bamford ended a 10-game run without a goal with Jack Harrison amongst the action again with another strike for Marcelo Bielsa's men. Blackburn's Derek Williams replied before the half-time interval from a corner but it wasn't enough as the Whites made it four wins on the bounce at Elland Road to remain third in the Championship standings. Here's how chief football writer Graham Smyth assessed the performance...

1. Kiko Casilla

7 - Another game when he had very little to do. Good distribution whenever he saw the ball.

2. Luke Ayling

7 - Sloppy with his passing at times and lost his man for the Rovers goal, but won a penalty and was otherwise defensively sound, getting forward when he could as well.

3. Stuart Dallas

7 - Didn't look out of place at left full-back. Got forward to good effect.

4. Liam Cooper

8 - Solid, stepped in to intercept when he had to, passed it well. Handled Gallagher. Unruffled until he picked up yet another knock.

