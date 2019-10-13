Leeds United in the 1960s: 19 iconic photos of Billy Bremner, Jack Charlton, Don Revie & more!

Can you name these three Leeds United legends?

A certain Don Revie became Whites' player-manager in 1961 after United had lost their top-flight status under Jack Taylor.

By the end of the decade, the future England boos had guided Leeds to promotion from the Second Division, finished as First Division champions and three times runners up, won the League Cup, captured the Charity Shield and finished as runners up in the FA Cup on two occasions.

Club legends Jack Charlton, Billy Bremner and Johnny Giles graced the Elland Road pitch during one of the best periods in the club's history.

One of the Yorkshire club's most iconic figures.

Here, we've delved deep into the photo archives to bring you 19 retro, iconic snaps from the 1960s - Leeds fans will love them!

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the images.

Goalkeeper David Harvey practices some shot-stopping outside of Elland Road during the 1960s.

A fantastic servant to Leeds United in the 1960s.

Billy Bremner holds the League Cup aloft!

Practising with a smile on his face.

This photo was taken in 1969 outside of Elland Road.

How many Leeds United players can you name?

What a brilliant player he was.

This photo was taken way back in 1962.

Revie transformed Leeds United from a mid-table Second Division team to First Division Champions.

Being stretchered off in the 1960s.

Recognise anybody you know from this group?

Jack Charlton holding the award for 1976 Footballer of the Year.

Chelsea forward Bobby Tambling (blue) sprints past Terry Cooper (white) during a First Division match at Stamford Bridge.

The defender made 629 appearances for Leeds United.

Can you name the players in the photo?

Norman Hunter (right) tackles an Arsenal player during a Division One match at Highbury Stadium.

Left to right: Don Revie, Jack Charlton and Billy Bremner with the Charity Shield.