Leeds United 1919 Facebook group rally together to sponsor local youth team

A Leeds United Facebook group have rallied together to sponsor a local youth football team.

By Daniel Sheridan
Monday, 14th October 2019, 14:17 pm
Updated Monday, 14th October 2019, 14:19 pm
Beeston Under 15s wearing their new kit sponsored by Leeds United 1919 facebook group. Connor McStay is the manager (first right) next to Carl Rhodes (admin 1919), Stewart Williamson is the parent who raised awareness about the lads needing a sponsor (first on the left), next to Colin Carmichael, the guy who founded the group. The lads are holding a copy of the cheque for over 1,000.

One of the members of Leeds United 1919 - a Facebook supporters group - was looking for a kit sponsor for his son's team.

However, in a heartwarming turn of events, the group instead rallied round to sponsor the team between them - raising more than £1000 for Beeston Under 15s.

Another member of the group, James Wallis of Studio Walls, offered his services to help design the graphic on the shirt for free.

Admin of the group, Deb Howse, said: "On Friday the 6th of September we opened a Paypal account for donations, by Sunday 8th September we had hit £1000!

"Not only have we provided 22 playing kits for the U15s, we are also paid for 22 rain jackets for the 15’s and 10 playing kits for the U7’s.

"There is still money left which will go towards equipment including benches and balls."

On Sunday, the group presented the ‘Cheque’ to the team and the kit - emblazoned with '1919 Leeds By Example'.

Leeds United 1919 was set up in September 2016.

Since then, almost 20,000 supporters have joined the active group.

The group admins are Deb Howse, Colin Carmichael & Carl Rhodes