Leeds United 1 Birmingham City 0: Kalvin Phillips hands Whites centenary win at Elland Road
Kalvin Phillips struck in the second half at Elland Road to hand Leeds United a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City as the Whites celebrated their centenary birthday with three points.
Legends were welcomed onto the pitch before hand as the Whites celebrated their centenary birthday in style with a nod to the past.
In the present day, though, Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up from the defeat at Millwall two weeks ago with Pablo Hernandez also missing out after picking up a knock for the Under-23s on Friday.
Leeds started as they meant to go on as Gjanni Alioski thundered a shot at Lee Camp in the City goal.
United kept up the pressure and flashed a number of chances wide of the mark in a relentless opening thirty minutes with Patrick Bamford going closest with a low effort past the far post from inside the box.
Bielsa's men really should have been ahead before the break as Bamford again latched onto a ball over the top from Jack Harrison.
The striker laid the ball back to Helder Costa who shot a shot blocked by the retreated Blues defence. Stuart Dallas picked up the loose ball and played a clever one-two with Mateusz Klich before Camp flung himself low to block a second attempt.
United opted to make a change at the break as Eddie Nketiah replaced Bamford at the interval.
Bielsa's men, though, lost their control on proceedings as City grew into the game.
Helder Costa was taken down on the edge of the area with Leeds enjoying a rare attack and the Whites wanted a penalty but referee Robert Jones pointed for a free-kick.
The Blues went close as Fran Villalba flashed a shot inches wide before Ben White produced a brilliant last ditch block from Alvaro Gimenez.
Just as the visitors had a foot in the game United struck against the run of play.
Kalvin Phillips pressed high and forced City in a wayward back pass which was picked up by winger Harrison.
The Manchester City loanee drove at the defence and laid the ball back to Phillips who made no mistake as he drilled low underneath Camp to spark Elland Road's highest attendance of the season.
Alioski then twice went close for Leeds as he first first straight at the City stopped before blazing over the bar as he burst into the six-yard box.
It took until the final minute of added time for City to muster a response as Kristian Pedersen nodding a free header wide at the back post.
City were beaten with the miss as Leeds celebrated their centenary birthday with all three points in LS11.
Leeds United XI: Casilla, Ayling, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Dallas, Costa, Harrison, Bamford. Subs: Miazek, Davis, Douglas, Gotts, Clarke, Roberts, Nketiah.
Birmingham City XI: Camp; Colin, Dean, Roberts, Pedersen; Crowley, Sunjic, Bellingham, Villalba; Gimenez, Jutkiewicz. Subs: Stockdale, Harding, Clarke-Salter, Gardner, Davis, Maghoma, Bailey
Attendance: 35,731