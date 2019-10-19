Leeds United 1 Birmingham City 0 - Graham Smyth's ratings: Kalvin Phillips stars on Whites special day at Elland Road
Leeds United defeated Birmingham City 1-0 on Saturday afternoon in the Championship - but how did we rate the players?
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:28 pm
Updated
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 6:32 pm
Whites midfielder Kalvin Phillips struck in the second half to ensure it was a Happy Birthday to the football club at Elland Road as Marcelo Bielsa's side secured victory amidst the centenary celebrations. Here's how Graham Smyth rated the performance: