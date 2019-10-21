Latest Championship promotion odds as Leeds United regain top two spot
Local boy Kalvin Phillips gave the Whites a 100th birthday win, but how do the bookies fancy Leeds’ promotion chances?
Leeds United celebrated their centenary birthday in style with a 1-0 victory over Birmingham City, as local lad Kalvin Phillips lived up to his title as the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ by scoring the winning goal.
The win moved the Whites back up into second place, with tough away games against Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday up next.
Despite a tricky week ahead, the bookies still fancy Marcelo Bielsa’s side to go all the way this season.
Check out the latest Sky Bet Championship promotion odds below:
Leeds United – 2/5
West Brom – 4/5
Fulham – 11/8
Swansea – 3/1
Preston – 9/2
Brentford – 5/1
Sheffield Wednesday – 5/1
Nottingham Forest – 11/2
QPR – 6/1
Cardiff – 8/1
Bristol City – 9/1
Blackburn – 14/1
Derby – 22/1
Millwall – 25/1
Charlton – 33/1
Birmingham – 40/1
Stoke – 40/1
Hull – 50/1
Luton – 66/1
Reading – 66/1
Wigan – 80/1
Huddersfield – 100/1
Middlesbrough – 100/1
Barnsley – 1000/1