Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa

Kevin Friend shows up Leeds United star, Bristol City chief asked bizarre question, Swansea defender suffers nightmare evening - Championship winners and losers

Championship football threw yet more drama during the midweek fixture list with some key talking points to digest.

By Jordan Cronin
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 12:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 24th October 2019, 2:35 pm

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed few days in the second tier. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled in Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday...

1. L: Huddersfield Town v Middlesbrough

A draw didnt do any side favours, who remain in the bottom five. Worrying news for Boro fans is the absence of Darren Randolph with a thigh problem. And you must watch Ashley Fletchers miss sitter.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. W: Hull City

It was an outstanding result for Grant McCanns men - winning 2-1 at promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest. Jarrod Bowen responded to recent transfer talk with a goal, while Josh Magennis scored before getting sent off.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. L: Cardiff City

Despite leading twice at Millwall, The Bluebirds were forced to settle for a point and maintain their unwanted mid-table position. It seems Neil Warnock is becoming agitated, branding the result as scandalous.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. W: Aleksander Mitrovic (Fulham)

Former Luton forward Tony Harpe feared before the game that Mitrovic could be the difference between the two sides - and he was right to. The Serb bagged a hat-trick - taking his season tally to 11.

Photo:

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3