From James Milner to Fabian Delph: The staggering worth of these Leeds United transfers in current market
It's fair to say the current transfer market has gone crazy, so have you ever wondered how much certain Leeds United dealings of the past would be worth NOW? Well, we might have found somebody to answer your curiosity.
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 12:13 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 12:27 pm
The findings come from credit and eligibility experts TotallyMoney’s Transfer Index, who have calculated "football inflation" to estimate how much these previous Whites transfers are worth. We'll leave you to debate these values... Scroll and click through the pages to discover the intriguing results...