Jack Harrison salutes massive victory as Leeds United overcome Queens Park Rangers confusion

DOUBLING THE LEAD: Jack Harrison nets Leeds United's second against Queens Park Rangers. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Mark Warburton's Rs lined up with a back five behind a three-man midfield and two-man strike force with United subsequently shifting to a back three but Leeds recorded their third-straight victory at Elland Road thanks to strikes from Tyler Roberts six minutes before the break and Harrison eight minutes from the end.

The success sent Leeds top of the table on goal difference with former leaders West Brom away at Stoke City on Monday night and previously second-placed Preston North End travelling to Charlton Athletic on Sunday lunch-time.

"We knew we wanted the three points before the game," said Harrison.

"We try not to get too caught up with the position we are in the league but it's important to get as many points as we can in each game.

"The three points was massive for us and now we have just got to prepare for next week."

Assessing his own display and goal, Harrison said: "I'm extremely pleased, I think more about the result than anything. We knew it was going to be a tough game going into it.

"They confused us a bit at the start with their formation and it took us five to ten minutes to figure that out but I think once we sorted that we were able to play our game as a team and capitalise on our chances.