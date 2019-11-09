'I haven't had much contact': Sunderland loanee Laurens De Bock makes Leeds United claim

Laurens De Bock made his return from injury in midweek.

The 27-year-old sustained a slight tear in his thigh muscle just a few weeks after making the move on League One deadline day.

In midweek, the full-back, who has just four appearances for the Black Cats, returned to action in the 2-1 Leasing.com Trophy defeat Leicester City under-21s.

And after the game, De Bock claimed the Whites have not been in touch and further suggesting his Elland Road is over.

"I haven't had much contact in the last few weeks with Leeds,” he admitted.