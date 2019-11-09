'I haven't had much contact': Sunderland loanee Laurens De Bock makes Leeds United claim
Laurens De Bock says Leeds United have not contacted him, despite being injured at the start of his Sunderland loan spell.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 6:30 am
The 27-year-old sustained a slight tear in his thigh muscle just a few weeks after making the move on League One deadline day.
In midweek, the full-back, who has just four appearances for the Black Cats, returned to action in the 2-1 Leasing.com Trophy defeat Leicester City under-21s.
And after the game, De Bock claimed the Whites have not been in touch and further suggesting his Elland Road is over.
"I haven't had much contact in the last few weeks with Leeds,” he admitted.
“So I'm just playing for myself now, and we will see.”