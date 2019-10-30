How Kiko Casilla is continuing to impress Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds United

The former Real Madrid stopper made a number of key saves in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Casilla joined the Elland Road ranks in January as he swapped the Bernabeu for LS11 in search for first team football.

The 33-year-old was immediately handed the number one shirt in West Yorkshire, but has had to battle to win over sections of the United support following a costly mistake in last season's play-off semi-finals against Derby County.

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla. (Getty)

Bielsa, though, has been impressed with what he has seen so far this campaign.

"He had an impact on the matches," Bielsa admitted.

"That is important. He will show good character, good personality. And he has trusted experience."

Former Whites striker Jermaine Beckford, who watched on in South Yorkshire on Saturday lunchtime, also had his say on the goalkeeper.

“He’s somebody who definitely divides opinion," Beckford said.

"I like him. I think he’s very lively. I’d just like him to be a little less crazy if I’m honest. He takes a couple of chances when he’s being closed down by forwards when he’s defending.

“Ultimately, he offers you the experience. He’s a big boy. And you can’t help but respect what he’s done and where he’s been.