This is how to get your hands on a Leeds United remembrance day shirt worn and signed by Adam Forshaw
A Leeds United remembrance day shirt worn and signed by Adam Forshaw is being auctioned to raise money for the Official Parachute Regiment Charity.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:22 am
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 11:30 am
The shirt was worn on match day on October 27, 2018, the home game nearest to Remembrance Sunday.
It is a Limited Edition Poppy Embossed Shirt to mark Remembrance Sunday in 2018.
The shirt was worn by popular midfielder Adam Forshaw and is signed by the player on both the back and front.
A letter of authentication is also included with the listing.
The shirt was donated by Leeds United FC to Support Our Paras.
The unique opportunity to purchase the shirt can be found on Ebay by clicking here.