This is how to get your hands on a Leeds United remembrance day shirt worn and signed by Adam Forshaw

Leeds United remembrance day shirt

The shirt was worn on match day on October 27, 2018, the home game nearest to Remembrance Sunday.

It is a Limited Edition Poppy Embossed Shirt to mark Remembrance Sunday in 2018.

The shirt was worn by popular midfielder Adam Forshaw and is signed by the player on both the back and front.

A letter of authentication is also included with the listing.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shirt was donated by Leeds United FC to Support Our Paras.