Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa

How the Championship table is predicted to finish - is it good news for Leeds United?

Another 'super computer' has predicted how the Championship will shape up at the end of the campaign. Yes - I know what you're thinking but it's worth a try anyway, right?

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 8th November 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 8:35 am

Leeds United sit two points off leaders West Brom, as do Preston North End on the same number of points. Promotion to the Premier League looks a real possibility and the TalkSport Super Computer has forecasted where the Whites and the rest of their Championship rivals will finish. Click and scroll through the page to find out where:

1. Barnsley (24th) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 23rd

2. Reading (23rd) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 19th

3. Luton Town (22nd) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 21st

4. Wigan Athletic (21st)

Current league position: 20th

