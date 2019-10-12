Here's how you can win two tickets to Leeds United's centenary fixture against Birmingham City at Elland Road
Free Super Tips and My Racing have teamed up with The Yorkshire Evening Post to offer a pair of tickets to one lucky football fan to watch Leeds vs. Birmingham at Elland Road on Saturday, 19th October (3:00pm).
United will be looking to get their push for promotion to the Premier League back on track with the club only a few points from the top of the table but face a difficult test from the Blues who are in the hunt for the promotion places.
Free Super Tips and My Racing are the go-to portal for sports fans and betting aficionados.
To be in with a chance of winning this pair of tickets to Leeds vs Birmingham, all you have to do is answer the question below along with your name, address and telephone number to freesupertipscompetitions@gmail.com by 7am on Wednesday, October 16th.
Question – Who was Leeds’ top goal scorer in the league last season?
This competition is run in conjunction with Free Super Tips, My Racing and Unibet. Usual competition rules apply. The promoter’s decision is final. No correspondence will be entered into.