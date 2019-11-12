Leeds United

Here's how Leeds United's intriguing squad will look in five years time - According to Football Manager 2020

Football Manager 2020 - the destroyer of weekend plans, social lives and in some severe cases, marriages - is on the cusp of its highly-anticipated release, and we've cracked into the Beta version to take a look at the ever-popular management game.

By Richie Boon
Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 1:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th November 2019, 2:14 pm

For a bit of fun, we've simulated five years into the future, and had a look at how Leeds United shape up ahead of the 2024/25 season. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how FM20 thinks Leeds United's starting XI, substitutes, and manager will look in the future.

1. GK: Aaron Ramsdale

After Bournemouth decided to upgrade to the rather more exotic Mile Svilar, Ramsdale was snapped up by Leeds on the cheap. He's developed into a quality stopper.

2. RB: Ryan Fredericks

Snapped up for 2.6m, the Spurs youth academy product is in his third season with the Whites, and his 16/20 acceleration rating has seen his marauding runs work an absolute treat.

3. CB: Patrick Bauer

Nice piece of business, this. After excelling during a four year spell with Preston, the powerhouse defending joined Leeds in 2022. He's proved to be an excellent signing.

4. CB: Liam Cooper

At the age of 32, the Scotland ace is still the skipper at Elland Road. He's aged like a fine wine, putting in consistent performances season upon season.

