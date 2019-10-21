'He took a long time to play like that' - Gjanni Alioski catches Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa's eye with club and country performances
Gjanni Alioski impressed Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa with the performances he produced for both country and club in the eight days.
The popular 27-year-old caught Bielsa's eye in North Macedonia's 2-0 defeat by Poland in the Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday 13th October.
And the Argentine was delighted to get a repeat performance from his left-sided player on Saturday against Birmingham City.
Alioski played left-back and left wing during the 1-0 victory, which marked the club's centenary.
"Lots of energy, he defended a lot, he attacked a lot as well," said Bielsa, summing up Alioski's contribution.
"He linked well with the attack and the offence.
"He played a great match against Poland, he took a long time to play like that.
"[On Saturday] he repeated a great performance, like against Poland."
Bielsa has preferred Alioski to Barry Douglas on the left side of his defence this season, the North Macedonian international featuring in 11 of Leeds' 12 Championship fixtures.
The head coach has also played Alioski further forward, particularly later on in games when he sends Douglas on as a more defensive option.
Alioski picked up his fourth booking on Saturday at Elland Road, referee Rob Jones flashing the yellow for dissent, and another caution before 30th November will bring a one game suspension.