Gjanni Alioski calls for Leeds United help from referees after spot kick denial at Preston North End
GJANNI ALIOSKI felt Leeds United were denied a clear penalty in Tuesday night's 1-1 draw at Preston North End and insisted his side's high intensity football needed help from referees.
Referee Kevin Friend waved away United's appeals for a 94th minute penalty after Tyler Roberts was grounded by a challenge from Ben Pearson seven minutes after Leeds had equalised through substitute Eddie Nketiah.
United had earlier squandered another host of chances before Tom Barkhuizen fired Preston into a 74th-minute lead and Alioski admitted United were guilty of being far too wasteful in front of goal but the Macedonian was also unimpressed with the decision to wave away his side's late penalty shout.
Alioski said: "I have said this before, we fight against the team that we play and against the referees and it's unbelievable that the referees don't help us sometimes because what I see now in the dressing room video, it's a clear real penalty and it's unbelievable how these don't see it.
"Four referees on the pitch and nobody sees this.
"What we need is only that they know that we play a high intensity and sometimes the other teams need to do fouls and they need to help us."
Reflecting on the performance as a whole, Alioski said: "It's not about only a few minutes, it was for 90 minutes that we managed the game and it's frustrating that we conceded a goal after how many chances we had and to go 1-0 behind and to come back again.
"We go always for the win, even when we are losing 1-0 five minutes from the end, we try always to win."