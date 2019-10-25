'Garry Monk has made an impressive start' - the inside track on Sheffield Wednesday and what Leeds United should expect

Sheffield Wednesday host Leeds United at Hillsborough this weekend. (Getty)

Here, we get the lowdown from Owls reporter Alex Miller as he gives us the inside track on Sheffield Wednesday ahead of this weekend's Yorkshire derby.

What have you made to Wednesday's start to the season so far?

After a turbulent summer, Wednesday have every right to be very happy with the start they've made to the season.

When Steve Bruce left the club just three weeks before the season many people feared the Owls would capitulate, but everything was pulled together nicely by caretaker boss Lee Bullen and Garry Monk has made a very impressive start to his tenure.

They're third in the table with the second-meanest defence in the division - behind Leeds - and have got some good results along the way.

Garry Monk arrived after the season began, but he seems to have hit the ground running?

He has. His message has been one of pragmatism and he was honest about the fact that his first task was to shore up the defence and to instil a more battling mentality into his squad. He's certainly done that.

They're unbeaten at home under Monk and have spoken about wanting to keep that run going, and have been good on the road, too - a 4-1 thrashing of Middlesbrough being the highlight before being cruelly and illegitimately robbed of a win at Cardiff last week.

What style of play can Leeds fans expect from Wednesday?

It's all gone a bit direct. Not in a 'pub football, launch it up to the big man' way, but put it this way, Wednesday have an in-form Steven Fletcher and they intend to use him.

The Owls defence has been outstanding, with Dominic Iorfa and Julian Borner developing a real understanding. Everything starts from there.

Who are the key men Leeds fans should look out for at Hillsborough? Do Wednesday have any big injuries?

Tom Lees, a name familiar with Leeds fans, is on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury he sustained at the end of August. He's the Owls skipper and a big character at the club, but is facing a battle to get back into the side and won't feature against his old club.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has missed out the last two games having tweaked an ankle in the warm-up for Cardiff and has been well deputised by Cameron Dawson, but will be fit and should play.

Massimo Luongo limped off against Stoke on Tuesday but should be OK.

How are Wednesday viewing this fixture? Yorkshire derbies always have added spice...

It's a big one for Wednesday, who have played a lot of the sides in the lower reaches of the division so far and are yet to beat a team in the top half this season.

There's always a bit of something there in Wednesday / Leeds clashes and everyone knows the recent history on and off the field.

A win would be a huge statement of intent and would make people start to wake up to their promotion aspirations, but things are still very much a work in progress under Monk and a sustained assault at the top two might come a few months too soon.

And finally, what have you made of Leeds this season watching on from afar?

I've been cautiously impressed. They're struggles in front of goal are pretty well documented but they create plenty of chances and you feel it will turn for them if they are able to get men further forward.

I had them down at the start of the season as title winners and although I've yet to see much of West Brom I'd still go with that - they look like one of the better sides in a 'much of a muchness' Championship this season.