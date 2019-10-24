Latest Championship rumours from around the web

French journalist hints at Leeds United investment, West Brom prepare January striker bid, Liverpool and Manchester United starlets wanted - Championship rumours

Fans were treated to some midweek Championship action, however that didn't prevent transfer rumours from mounting.

1. Swans eye Liverpool youngster

Swansea City are plotting a January bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane. The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season. (Football League World)

2. Championship trio battle for League One star

Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Swansea are weighing up a move for Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey. (Football Insider)

3. QPR and Leeds face competition for Hickey

Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton and Norwich were in the stands to watch QPR and Leeds United-linked Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey on Sunday. (The Sun via London Football News)

4. Man Utd youngster in demand

Preston North End and Wigan Athletic will battle it out with Sunderland to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan. (The Sun)

