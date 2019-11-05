Fit-again Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper gets another Scotland call up, Tyler Roberts in Ryan Giggs' squad for must-win Wales games

Liam Cooper came up against Romelu Lukaku (Pic: Getty)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke has selected the Leeds United captain for the games against Cyprus and Kazakhstan in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Cooper, 27, will join the likes of Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer and Celtic’s Greg Taylor in Clarke’s defensive corp for the games on Saturday 16th and Tuesday 19th November.

The centre-half made his Tartan army debut in September, experiencing defeat to Russia, before a 4-0 beating at the hands of Belgium a few days later.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa said Cooper’s performance, up against Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku, suggested he was capable of competing against elite-level forwards.

“Cooper played against Belgium’s strikers, Russia as well,” said the Whites head coach.

“He left a clear message he can play against top-level players.”

Since Cooper’s first taste of international football, he has had to spend time on the sidelines, a groin injury sustained during a game against West Brom forcing him out of three Championship fixtures.

His return, off the bench, against Sheffield Wednesday, was followed by 90 minutes in the 2-0 win over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Cooper’s early season form has been instrumental in giving Leeds United the best defensive record in the Championship.

Fellow United man Tyler Roberts has also been called up by his country.

Ryan Giggs has selected the attacker, who scored in his first Leeds start of the season at the weekend, for Wales’ must-win Euro 2020 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Hungary.