FA say investigation is "ongoing" despite reports Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla will receive hefty ban
Reports emerged on Friday evening that Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is set to receive an FA ban between eight and 12 games.
Despite reports in a national newspaper suggesting the case has been decided, the FA insist the investigation into allegations of racism against Kiko Casilla is ongoing.
The game's authorities have been looking into allegations surrounding an incident involving the Leeds United goalkeeper that occurred during Leeds United's visit to Charlton Athletic on September 28.
The Daily Mail has reported that the Spaniard is set to be hit with a hefty suspension of between eight and 12 games following the incident.
But the FA have told the YEP that they are unable to provide details on the case because it is 'ongoing.'
Leeds United are yet to comment.