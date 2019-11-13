Every Leeds United performance this Championship season ranked from worst to best

Leeds United's league performances ranked

Our rankings start in South London..

This result was particularly galling due to its familiarity. When Leeds United lose, it tends to be like this. Possession in abundance, a number of missed chances and a goal conceded from a set-piece. One to forget.

It feels harsh putting this performance so low down as Leeds were down to ten men due to a questionable red card for Gaetano Berardi within minutes. The red card was later overturned, but that was no use for Leeds, who shipped two goals in the first half.

Could this game have been any more frustrating? Leeds restricted in-form Swansea to few chances, yet missed several of their own before the last-minute sucker punch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another game that featured an unwanted sting in the tail. Leeds should have been up by several goals and even missed a penalty via Mateusz Klich. Chris Martin popped up late on to complete another frustrating afternoon.

Garry Monk managed to get the better of Bielsa twice last season, and at times managed to frustrate the Argentine again at Hillsborough. The positive for Leeds is that this is a game theyd probably have lost last season, a point was a testament to their improved defensive look this campaign.

Leeds perhaps missed their creative spark at Deepdale, as without Pablo Hernandez they failed to make their superiority count. A late Eddie Nketiah goal rescued a point from what was admittedly a tough fixture on paper.

Local derbies have often been Uniteds downfall in recent years, so two late goals to see off Barnsley were particularly pleasing. The Tykes were spirited though and did have a couple of chances of their own.

This was another game in which Leeds conceded a frustrating late goal, but the performance was impressive. The Whites could only convert one of their 15 shots, and were aggrieved not to be awarded at least one penalty. Nottingham Forest could hardly believe their luck when they escaped with a point.

A routine win on Pep Clotets return to Elland Road, Leeds lad Kalvin Phillips made sure that the clubs centenary game ended with the positive feeling that it deserved.

When Leeds made it 2-0 in the first half the Elland Road faithful thought they could finally enjoy a comfy home win. Unfortunately another goal was conceded from a corner to make things nervy once more, yet Leeds managed to see the game out.

The two summer signings Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah combined well to put the match beyond Pontus Janssons Brentford in a tricky encounter.

Patrick Bamford scored a brace as Leeds cruised to victory over ten man Wigan. Easy.

Leeds restricted QPR to only one real chance in this match, and could conceivably have scored even more. The kind of routine home win that will take them far.

It may seem odd to see this match feature so highly when West Brom had the better of the whole second half, yet it was mightily impressive to see the Whites keep a clean sheet in the circumstances. It remains the only defeat the Baggies have suffered all season.

We all arrived at Ashton Gate unsure of whether Bielsa and Leeds could hit the heights of last season. One Pablo Hernandez masterclass later, and Leeds had eased any fears of a second season stutter by totally demolishing a promotion rival. Leeds United at their scintillating best.