EFL chief: 'It is a privilege to have Leeds United participating within the English Football League'
The English Football League counts it as a 'privilege' to have Leeds United involved within its pyramid.
Today marks 100 years since the club was formed and a series of special events, involving some of the biggest names in Leeds history, will celebrate the successes of the past.
A number of the men who helped deliver United's three top flight titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and European success will gather in the city today, with a special service at the birthplace of Leeds United, Salem Chapel, a civic reception, a party in the city centre and a black tie gala event at Elland Road tonight.
Along with the standout achievements of the past 100 years, there have been plenty of low moments, but EFL director Debbie Jevans, a lifelong Leeds fan, the club has played a positive role in the lives of the city's residents.
“I’m delighted to be able to congratulate the club and its supporters on its centenary," she said.
“Throughout the years the journey of Leeds United has had some brilliant highs along with some frustrations for fans but there is no doubt about the positive impact the club has had on the lives and communities of those supporters who loyally follow the club.
“The club is recognised home and abroad and it’s a privilege to have Leeds United participating within the EFL. I hope everyone enjoys marking this significant occasion, and I wish them well for the next 100 hundred years.”
Before Leeds were United, they were City, a club formed in 1904 and elected to the League a year later.
When Leeds City were forcibly disbanded by the Football League in 1919 over allegations of illegal wartime payments to players, Leeds United were formed, joining the Midland League.
In 1920, they were elected to the Football League but it wasn't until the 1968/69 season that the Whites celebrated a First Division title, an achievement they repeated in 1973/74 and again in 1991/92.