Eddie Nketiah has his say over lack of Leeds United game time under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road

Leeds United striker Eddie Nketiah. (Getty)

The Arsenal academy product joined the Whites on a season-long loan deal in the summer with United beating strong interest from a number of clubs for the forward.

Nketiah, though, has been limited to just 162 minutes in the Championship this season and is yet to start a league clash having made seven substitute appearances with striker Patrick Bamford the preferred choice.

The 20-year-old sent another timely message to his head coach on Tuesday night by bagging a hat-trick for England's Under-21s in a 5-1 demolition of Austria, moving his tally to 10 goals in 13 appearances for club and country this season across all competitions.

Despite a lack of action at club level, Nketiah insists all he can do is keep putting in performances to change his manager's mind.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am really just trying to do as much as I can," Nketiah said.

"Obviously, I will never be happy with being on the bench. I want to play. I pride myself on being in the team. I think I am good enough to be in the team.

"All I can do is put in the performances that I do. When I come on [to] try and contribute and I think with the chances I have had, I have done really well.

"In the two games I have [started], I have scored. I always try and help the team when I come on.

"I feel like going away with England is always a great opportunity for me to continue to put a case forward and show myself.

"It's a great platform and I'm grateful to be here. I just want to continue to do well at this level and for Leeds."

Asked about Nketiah's lack of game time in the Championship, England boss Aidy Boothroyd said: "He gets his minutes with us and I'm sure he'll do well at his club team.