David Prutton: Why Leeds United can lay the groundwork for Marcelo Bielsa's promotion push with strong Elland Road showings

Leeds United ahead of kick-off at Elland Road. (Getty)

It’s a long, tough battle of a season in the Championship and Leeds United know that more than most.

It does feel at this stage of the year for any team that the more donkey work you can put in now will help get you ahead of the game. It can be imperative in the long run, which is what we saw last year.

The run of wins in November after the hammering down at the Hawthorns really helped Marcelo Bielsa stamp his authority on the division heading into the new year and the division is crying out for something similar again.

Of course, it is far easier said than done to just go and do that.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The run of results laid a platform in which Leeds built the rest of their season on and, without trying to bring up sore memories, really helped them up until the Easter weekend.

Like many Whites fans, it’s great for me to sit and tell them that if they went on another run of six or so games like they did they’d come out the other side sitting pretty because the division is really yet to take shape.

The Championship never ceases to surprise me but, if one team can take the division by the scruff of the neck, it could really propel them into the winter months with a spring in their step.

Leeds, of course, could be that side but we’ve been saying all season that for all the possession and domination of games, they need to start turning it into points on the board.

We’re going over old ground here but, if they can start making both ends of the team tick, they really have a fantastic opportunity.

It’s the Bielsa way to just take each game as it comes and maybe that is best but it would be nice for them to go out and win the next two at home to restore a bit of faith and head into the international break with some momentum.

It would really get that belief running through the whole club and build on two solid away performances.

Bielsa, as always, will be making sure that his team is prepared meticulously for Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers.

It does feel like an opportunity to stamp a bit of authority by going out and getting six points but, as we all know, it’s never as easy as just turning up and winning in this league – especially when you add in the frustrations in front of goal.

The Sheffield Wednesday game last weekend actually gave me a lot of hope for the coming months.

We all know the quality Leeds have – and it does seem like common sense – but, if you aren’t doing enough to win games, then you have to concentrate on not losing them. That’s what it felt like at Hillsborough.

I think a defeat for either side would have been harsh and it was good to see more battling from the team in a match that was never going to be easy against a Yorkshire rival and former manager.

It was a thoroughly entertaining game to watch from a neutral perspective but, as a fan, to see that grit, determination and character was admirable. They’re going to need it when it comes around to the run-in again.

Leeds will go into these next two games as favourites for obvious reasons but QPR don’t see themselves as cannon fodder for the teams at the top so they will need to be wary. They have their own aspirations this season and have started well themselves.

It could actually help Mark Warburton’s side because, like we’ve seen from so many other teams already, it is almost a free hit with the pressure well and truly off at Elland Road where they aren’t expecting to get anything.

I’ve really enjoyed how QPR have gone about their business so far. Yes, they have conceded a lot of goals, but they can be quite open and expansive which means that sometimes they allow the opposition plenty of chances.

Mark is also quite happy to concede a bit of possession at times in order to get a result, which is how I imagine they will set up against Leeds.

It will be a tough game, as we know with this league, but the division is still there for the taking and, with back-to-back home games, it’s a great time for Leeds to try and take it on their shoulders and run with it.