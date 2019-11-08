Conor Shaughnessy aiming to banish Leeds United's FA Cup demons with Mansfield Town

Conor Shaughnessy in action for Mansfield Town. (Jez Tighe/AHPIX LTD)

Leeds United loanee Conor Shaughnessy is hoping to exorcise his FA Cup demons this weekend with Mansfield Town.

The 23-year-old joined the Stags on a season-long loan deal in the summer with John Dempster's side sat 14th in the League Two table after 17 games.

Shaughnessy has made 12 appearances for Mansfield in all competitions so far this term, with Town now hosting National League outfit Chorley in the first round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Irishman tasted his first action in the famous competition with the Whites as Thomas Christiansen's fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Newport County in January 2018.

Shawn McCoulsky's 89th minute strike handed United an early exit from the competition with former midfielder Samuel Saiz seeing red after an incident which saw him banned for six matches.

The Spaniard was cited for spitting at County midfielder Robbie Willmott amid the celebrations for the home side and capped off a disappointing afternoon at Rodney Parade.

Shaughnessy, though, is hoping to put things right in the competition following that disappointing day in Wales nearly two years ago.

“That was a tough day for us," he reflected to the Mansfield Chad.

“It was my first experience of the FA Cup and a learning curve for everyone.

“I now know going into these games you can’t take your foot off the pedal at all. You need to go into it 100 per cent as anything can happen.

“I think we might have under-estimated Newport a little bit. We played them away and it was a tough ground to go to.

“We controlled the majority of the game but little things cost us. It was a big upset.

“Everyone ups their game, especially against teams from leagues above you. So we’re going to have to be ready for that on Saturday.”

He added: “You see it all the time in these cup games, underdogs coming forward and putting up a really good test on the day.

“Anything can happen in the cup, so we won’t be taking it lightly at all. We want to win.

“Heart, desire and endeavour from us is the minimum expected from us. If we get that right we know our quality will show with the ball and it should go our way.

“It will be a tough game and they will put up a really strong fight. I am sure it will be a physical game.

“We just have to start it well and pass the ball well.