Burley Banksy teams up with Premier League referee Jon Moss for Leeds art exhibition

Burley Banksy Andy McVeigh has recreated some of his Leeds United street art as canvases and is to exhibit them for charity

Andy McVeigh, known as the Burley Banksy, has become a household name in Leeds over the past year from repainting electric boxes as a tribute to Leeds United.

Now the teacher-turned-artist has teamed up with another footballing household name to launch an exhibition of his work right here in the city.

Premier League referee Jonathon Moss is hosting the exhibition at his Headingley vinyl store, The Vinyl Whistle, which opened on Otley Road earlier this Autumn.

The Vinyl Whistle in Headingley, which is owned by Premier League referee Jon Moss

Andy, 49, has created 15 canvases of his works on the different electrical boxes and bollards in Leeds due to rising popular demand from fans, and is selling them off to raise money for mental health charity Tiny Changes, after his friend Scott Hutchison died by suicide last year.

Scott, 36, was singer with band Frightened Rabbit and was found dead at Port Edgar in Scotland after being reported missing by his family in May last year.

"A lot of fans have been asking if they can buy versions of the boxes I've painted", Andy explained.

"I was on about painting some as canvases and Jon said 'why don't we do an exhibition?'"

The exhibition will be at The Vinyl Whistle on Sunday, November 24 between 1pm and 5pm.

Live music from Leeds-based electro-rock band Apollo Junction will also be performing a set in the store at 2pm.