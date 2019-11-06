Brave Leeds United team manager extinguishes fire after smashing his way into house

Matt Grice was walking home in Churwell when he spotted the fire in Coteroyd Avenue.

Mr Grice alerted a neighbour before using a wheelie bin to smash a window and climb his way into the house, which was empty.

The team manager, who has worked for various Premier League sides, then made his way into the bedroom with a towel wrapped around his head to protect him from the smoke.

Coteroyd Avenue, Churwell (Photo: Google).

He used water from a vase to put out the fire, which had been started by a candle.

The fire service were called, along with police and the ambulance service.

The fire had largely been brought under control by the time they arrived.

It happened shortly after 7pm on Sunday October 27.