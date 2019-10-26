Ben White on 'good point' at Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United penalty claim

POSITIVE OUTLOOK: From Leeds United's Brighton loanee centre-back Ben White.

White again proved a rock at centre-back as Garry Monk's Owls were kept out at Hillsborough as part of a goalless draw in which both sides hit the woodwork.

Wednesday's Steven Fletcher thumped a first-time effort against the crossbar in the 53rd minute as the hosts enjoyed a decent spell in the second half but United's Gjanni Alioski then saw his header hit the post with ten minutes to go, moments after a Jack Harrison effort was cleared off the line.

After constant overnight and morning rain, in difficult conditions, White felt the draw was a fair result and a point with which United could be pleased with heading back to Leeds.

"We came here looking for the three points obviously but we will be happy about the clean sheet and the point," said White.

"Obviously it's not the best we have ever played but the conditions all come into play and I think it was a good performance to get what we got out of the game."

Reflecting on the match conditions, White admitted: "To be fair when you are out there you don't really take any notice of that. It was wet and the ball did a slide a bit but it was okay."

White was presented with the Sky man of the match award following the contest's conclusion and replays of an incident in the 19th minute showed that White should have been awarded a penalty.

With White up in the Owls box from the second phase of play following a corner, the 22-year-old saw his shirt pulled by Atdhe Nuhiu who then clipped the defender's legs to send the centre back to the floor.

White made little appeal and said: "I tried to stay up to be fair because he clipped me a couple of times. I just wanted to stay up and I couldn't at the end. I didn't get it but we just move on."

The stalemate meant back to back draws for United who also had to settle for a point in Tuesday night's clash at Preston North End which ended 1-1 but White said there was no such thing as a bad point away from home.

"Definitely, especially against a team like this," he said.

"They (Wednesday) are going to be up there this season so it's a good point.