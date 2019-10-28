BBC pundit hints at Leeds United dressing room divide, West Brom star at risk of being axed, Neil Warnock takes aim at Swansea fans - Championship winners and losers

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa watches on in the rain during the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Here, we round-up the winners and losers from another entertaining action-packed weekend in the second-tier. Scroll and click through the pages to see who shone and struggled from Leeds United and their rivals this weekend...

The Fulham goalkeeper was sent off after 17 minutes for handling Jonny Howsons shot from outside the area. Luckily for him, it did not cost his side as struggling Middlesbrough failed to find a breakthrough.

Rowetts first game as Millwall boss ended in a 2-0 victory against the club who previously sacked him. Rowett thanked Stoke fans as well as Lions fans for the reception he received as the pressure builds once more on Nathan Jones.

Warnock could not resist a little jibe at the Swansea City crowd after the Bluebirds fell to a 1-0 defeat on derby day. He said: Ill be disappointed in the return match if its not a lot louder than that.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grants 53rd-minute strike proved to be the winner in Huddersfields 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Barnsley. Teammate Tommy Elphick was full of praise for him, comparing him to England striker Callum Wilson.

10-man West Brom were minutes away from increasing their lead at the top only for Ajayi to concede a late penalty. Charltons Josh Cullen dispatched it and now Ajayi is at risk of being dropped with Ahmed Hegazis return imminent.

Alex Neils side were 2-0 down against their Lancashire rivals inside 11 minutes but produced a spectacular second-half performance - sealing a memorable comeback and sending Preston to 2nd in the table.

While Jarrod Bowen responded to transfer speculation with a brace, Derby remained in mid-table following a 2-0 defeat at the KCOM. Phillip Cocu is set to meet with Wayne Rooney this week. The Rams could do with him now...

Garry Monks credible draw against his old club has maintained his excellent start to life at Hillsborough and reports over the weekend claim the Owls hierarchy want to provide him with funds in January. Jackpot.

The debate on Bamford and Nketiah rumbles on but neither player did themselves any favours after playing 45 minutes each in the 0-0 draw with Shef Wed. Danny Mills believes the dressing room is split on the matter.