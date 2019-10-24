Barry Bannan wants Sheffield Wednesday and Hillsborough crowd to put the pressure on Leeds United
Barry Bannan wants Sheffield Wednesday and the Hillsborough crowd to pile the pressure on Leeds United from the off on Saturday.
The Owls midfielder puts little emphasis on the respective league positions of the side ahead of the Yorkshire derby, given how much of the season still has to play out.
His club sit third in the Championship, a point behind Leeds United, with West Brom the current leaders.
Bannan says Wednesday won't focus on the table as they prepare to host Leeds but admits a win would be significant because he anticipates Marcelo Bielsa's men challenging for promotion come the end of the campaign.
"It is tight and there are lot of teams a couple of points behind. We have just got to concentrate on ourselves," he said.
"We have got another big game on Saturday against Leeds at home with the home fans around us. We don't worry about teams around us, it is too early to watch the league at the minute. We have just got to concentrate on performances and trying to get three points on the board.
"It is a tight, tight league and we need to keep churning out the wins somehow and trying to pull away from all these teams in and around it. They will be one of the teams which will probably be in and around it come the end of the season and if we can beat them, it is a big, big moment for us."
The Scot has spent the past four years playing in front of the Hillsborough crowd and while he expects them to create a big atmosphere, he says Wednesday can fuel that with a good start and together with the home fans they can put Leeds under pressure.
"The crowd can be massive. They have generally been brilliant since I have come here and no doubt, they will bring everything they have got again and it is up to us to get them going and start off on the front foot and put Leeds under a bit of pressure and getting them behind us."