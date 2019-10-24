Barry Bannan wants Sheffield Wednesday and Hillsborough crowd to put the pressure on Leeds United

Barry Bannan in action against Stoke in midweek (Pic: Getty)

The Owls midfielder puts little emphasis on the respective league positions of the side ahead of the Yorkshire derby, given how much of the season still has to play out.

His club sit third in the Championship, a point behind Leeds United, with West Brom the current leaders.

Bannan says Wednesday won't focus on the table as they prepare to host Leeds but admits a win would be significant because he anticipates Marcelo Bielsa's men challenging for promotion come the end of the campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It is tight and there are lot of teams a couple of points behind. We have just got to concentrate on ourselves," he said.

"We have got another big game on Saturday against Leeds at home with the home fans around us. We don't worry about teams around us, it is too early to watch the league at the minute. We have just got to concentrate on performances and trying to get three points on the board.

"It is a tight, tight league and we need to keep churning out the wins somehow and trying to pull away from all these teams in and around it. They will be one of the teams which will probably be in and around it come the end of the season and if we can beat them, it is a big, big moment for us."

The Scot has spent the past four years playing in front of the Hillsborough crowd and while he expects them to create a big atmosphere, he says Wednesday can fuel that with a good start and together with the home fans they can put Leeds under pressure.