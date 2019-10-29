Arsenal 'disappointed' with Leeds United loanee situation, pundit pinpoints Marcelo Bielsa's key tactical error - Championship gossip
The 2019/20 Championship campaign is shaping up to be a vintage season, with the high-octane, unpredictable nature of the competition showing no sign of letting up over the opening 14 matches. As things stand, a mere five points separate the top eleven sides in the division, in a league table so tightly packed it's impossible to tell who will be in the running for promotion towards the tail end of the season.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 6:30 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 6:39 am
Following last weekend's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to return to winning ways next Saturday with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers, who will head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...