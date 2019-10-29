Championship

Arsenal 'disappointed' with Leeds United loanee situation, pundit pinpoints Marcelo Bielsa's key tactical error - Championship gossip

The 2019/20 Championship campaign is shaping up to be a vintage season, with the high-octane, unpredictable nature of the competition showing no sign of letting up over the opening 14 matches. As things stand, a mere five points separate the top eleven sides in the division, in a league table so tightly packed it's impossible to tell who will be in the running for promotion towards the tail end of the season.

Following last weekend's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United will look to return to winning ways next Saturday with a home clash against Queens Park Rangers, who will head into the game fresh off the back of a 3-1 loss to Brentford. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the Championship...

1. Pundit questions Leeds boss' tactics

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has claimed that Mateusz Klich game is suffering from sitting too deep in Marcelo Bielsa's midfield this season, and that he's failing to trouble the opposition as much as in the past. (Football Insider)

2. Forest sign free agent midfielder

Nottingham Forest have snapped up teenage midfielder Liam Sole on a free transfer. The ex-MK Dons man secured a full-time contract after impressing during a trial period. (Nottingham Post)

3. Bees striker suffers serious injury

Brentford look to have been dealt another injury blow, with striker Nikos Karelis sidelined for a "significant" amount of time after suffering a serious knee injury. The Greek international will have surgery next month. (BBC Sport)

4. Caretaker still favourite for Barnsley job

Barnsley caretaker Adam Murray remains the bookmaker's favourite to get the job on a full-time basis, while ex-USA assistant manager Steve Cherundolo is also in the running. (Sky Bet)

